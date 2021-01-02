Native Utility Token (NUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.17 Million

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Native Utility Token has a market cap of $20.17 million and approximately $426.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Native Utility Token has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Native Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $20.52 or 0.00069719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00126930 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00178807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.00552805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00299865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00049825 BTC.

Native Utility Token Profile

Native Utility Token’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com . Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

