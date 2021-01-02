National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.