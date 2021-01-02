National Bank Financial Upgrades Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has C$4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$3.15.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCL. Cormark set a C$5.50 target price on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) alerts:

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) stock opened at C$3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$247.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. Shawcor Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$13.23.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$267.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.