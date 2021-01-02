Namecoin (NMC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,208.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $7.40 million and $42,208.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001532 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,750.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.94 or 0.01099050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00050812 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00219640 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

