Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Market Cap Reaches $2.61 Million (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $80,253.00 worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00265678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.36 or 0.01901239 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,684,719 tokens. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi

