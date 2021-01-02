MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.97

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.97 and traded as high as $58.87. MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) shares last traded at $57.95, with a volume of 141,047 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.50.

Get MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.31.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.40 million. Analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 2.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dickie Orr sold 2,000 shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$87,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,326,700.

About MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.