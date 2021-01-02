MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.97

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.97 and traded as high as $58.87. MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) shares last traded at $57.95, with a volume of 141,047 shares traded.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.31.
In other news, Director Dickie Orr sold 2,000 shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$87,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,326,700.
About MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
