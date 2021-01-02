MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.01. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after buying an additional 372,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,478,000 after buying an additional 198,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after buying an additional 114,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.