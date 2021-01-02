Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 1,428,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.02. Mplx has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 205.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,747,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,601,000 after buying an additional 4,537,246 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Mplx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.