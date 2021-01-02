Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (MCG.V) (CVE:MCG) Stock Price Up 100%

Shares of Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (MCG.V) (CVE:MCG) rose 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 513,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 159,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.75.

About Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (MCG.V) (CVE:MCG)

Melco China Resorts (Holding) Limited develops and operates ski resorts in China. Its portfolio includes Sun Mountain Yabuli, Sky Mountain Beidahu, The Lotus Mountain Club, Adventure Mountain Changchun, and Star Mountain Beijing resort properties in Beijing, Heilongjiang Province, and Jilin Province.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (MCG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (MCG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.