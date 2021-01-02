Motion Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) Shares Up 1%

Motion Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.62. 12,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21.

About Motion Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MOTNU)

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

