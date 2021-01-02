Morgan Stanley Sells 7,524 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

HACK opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

