Morgan Stanley Sells 158,440 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,269 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 158,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of TripAdvisor worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,373 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 65,441 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,097,347 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after purchasing an additional 382,878 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 532.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 213,104 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 179,390 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP opened at $28.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

