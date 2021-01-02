Morgan Stanley Increases Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 2,041.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,625 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 6,646.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 790,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 235.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 569,113 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at about $5,624,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 150.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 762,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 458,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at about $4,951,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $8,391,404.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at $545,409.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,516,404 shares of company stock worth $21,546,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.74.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. The company had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. Analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.