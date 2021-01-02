Morgan Stanley Acquires 36,131 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 40.5% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,773,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after buying an additional 17,241,500 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $32,146,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763,110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,447,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 26.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799,859 shares in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

