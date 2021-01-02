More Coin (MORE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,952.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $60,558.05 and approximately $5,952.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00126752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00178556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00554308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00300256 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00049760 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

