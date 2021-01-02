Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $366.41

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $366.41 and last traded at $365.54, with a volume of 1493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $360.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.91.

The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.99.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at $81,019,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $491,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,534,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,219 shares of company stock worth $10,593,600. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 105.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $1,451,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

