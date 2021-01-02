Monkey Project (MONK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97,018.05

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 67.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Monkey Project has a market cap of $97,018.05 and $50.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 487.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,743,620 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.