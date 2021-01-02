Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.30. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 16,147 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other news, Director Harris Kupperman purchased 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,228,500.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

