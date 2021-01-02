Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.59. 2,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

MLLCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

