Mixin (XIN) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Mixin token can now be purchased for approximately $133.70 or 0.00409454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $70.73 million and $722,977.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,003 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.