MiL.k Achieves Market Cap of $11.74 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. MiL.k has a market cap of $11.74 million and approximately $48.14 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00029177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00127748 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00179959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00555937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00301069 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00049637 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

MiL.k Token Trading

MiL.k can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

