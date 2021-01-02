MidasProtocol Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 128.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One MidasProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $206,878.74 and approximately $12,963.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00120334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00168467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00512719 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00279485 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018608 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003287 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 tokens. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

