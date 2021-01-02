MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroVision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

MVIS opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $787.66 million, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. MicroVision has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in MicroVision during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

