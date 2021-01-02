MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.50.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Farid Tan sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $303,372.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 807,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,922.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $224,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,116,777.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,805. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

