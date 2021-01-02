Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.51

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.51 and traded as high as $59.95. Methanex Co. (MX.TO) shares last traded at $58.49, with a volume of 111,055 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$774.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$585.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.6499994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other Methanex Co. (MX.TO) news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total value of C$175,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$602,395.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

