Meter Governance Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $639,487.10 and approximately $205,677.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00027640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00126605 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00178349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.00553708 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00300093 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018719 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00048754 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.