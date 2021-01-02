Metal (MTL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.28 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $25.56 million and $5.28 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00035991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00262700 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $598.82 or 0.01830758 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

