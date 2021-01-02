Metacoin (MTC) Reaches Market Cap of $95.77 Million

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 39% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metacoin has traded up 15% against the dollar. Metacoin has a market cap of $95.77 million and $49,683.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00037939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00267018 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $608.51 or 0.01905203 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

