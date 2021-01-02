MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of MRPRF remained flat at $$9.88 during trading on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

