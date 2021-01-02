Meridian Network (LOCK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $596,527.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $596,527.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037136 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001427 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004270 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,641,822 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

