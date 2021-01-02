Meme (MEME) Price Reaches $395.61 on Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Meme token can now be bought for approximately $395.61 or 0.01355422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027179 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00297563 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00039893 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002143 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 99.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001794 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

