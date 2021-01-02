Meme (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $10.81 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Meme has a market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme token can now be bought for about $385.90 or 0.01180808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024241 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00272701 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001829 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

