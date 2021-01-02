MedTech Acquisition Corporation Prices IPO at $10.00 Per Share (MTACU)

MedTech Acquisition Corporation (MTACU) is planning to raise $220 million in an IPO on the week of January 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 22,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation has a market-cap of $250 million.

Raymond James acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to focus on businesses primarily operating in the healthcare sector in the United States. (Note: MedTech Acquisition Corp. upsized its IPO to price 22 million units, up from 20 million, at $10 each to raise $220 million.) “.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 600 Fifth Avenue, 22nd Floor New York, NY 10022 and can be reached via phone at (908) 391-1288.

