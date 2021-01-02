MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 101.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 162.3% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Cryptohub. MedicCoin has a market cap of $53,310.63 and $121.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002586 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

