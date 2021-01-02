Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.11

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $7.20. Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 41,100 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on DR. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.11. The company has a market cap of C$218.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76.

Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$131.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.342391 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

