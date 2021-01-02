McChip Resources Inc. (MCS.V) (CVE:MCS) Trading 1.9% Higher

McChip Resources Inc. (MCS.V) (CVE:MCS)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 7,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 4,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 million and a PE ratio of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45.

About McChip Resources Inc. (MCS.V) (CVE:MCS)

McChip Resources Inc operates in the natural resource industry in Canada. The company invests in petroleum interests in Western Canada, as well as direct and indirect interests in minerals. It holds interest in Saskatchewan Potash project located in province of Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Madsen Red Lake Gold Mines Limited and changed its name to McChip Resources Inc in May 1981.

