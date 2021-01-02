Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.88

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$49.88 and last traded at C$49.39, with a volume of 229972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.78.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.