Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $346.91.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $356.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.66 and its 200 day moving average is $326.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,710 shares of company stock valued at $162,412,135. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.