Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) (LON:MVI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) (LON:MVI) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106.75 ($1.39). Approximately 63,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 131,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.39).

The stock has a market cap of £62.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

