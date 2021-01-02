Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) (LON:MMH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $140.31

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) (LON:MMH) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.31 and traded as high as $142.60. Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) shares last traded at $140.50, with a volume of 13,004 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.84. The company has a market capitalization of £109.92 million and a P/E ratio of -13.51.

About Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) (LON:MMH)

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 117 franchise dealerships representing 24 various brand partners in 28 counties across England.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (MMH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.