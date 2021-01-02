Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $116.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.00. 908,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,149. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

