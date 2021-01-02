Marlin Price Reaches $0.0232 on Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 45.7% against the dollar. One Marlin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $9.92 million and $1.71 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00028319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00117092 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00163927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.17 or 0.00503833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00272107 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018156 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Buying and Selling Marlin

Marlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

