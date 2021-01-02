ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to announce sales of $4.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $5.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $17.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.57 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.43.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,793 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,579,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

