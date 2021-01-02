Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.29.

Shares of MANH opened at $105.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $108.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

