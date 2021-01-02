Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Shares Down 19.6%

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)’s share price fell 19.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,965,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,050,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.82.

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.60 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 83.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt plc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

