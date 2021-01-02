Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 345,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $111,900.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,701 shares of company stock worth $4,186,454. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGNI opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52. Magnite has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

