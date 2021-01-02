Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Shares Gap Down to $35.91

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.91, but opened at $33.23. Lumos Pharma shares last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 300 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $296.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.