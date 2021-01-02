Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Shares Gap Down to $35.91

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.91, but opened at $33.23. Lumos Pharma shares last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 300 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $296.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.37.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
