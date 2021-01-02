Loki Hits Market Cap of $28.10 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Loki has a total market cap of $28.10 million and $88,631.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001800 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last week, Loki has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,895.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $730.59 or 0.02443781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00420401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.83 or 0.01153421 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00451803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00018965 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00194225 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,223,087 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

