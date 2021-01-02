LockTrip (LOC) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $9,628.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019023 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022902 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

