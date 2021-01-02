Lisk Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Lisk has a total market cap of $147.88 million and $5.25 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00003900 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018456 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007393 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003289 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,832,387 coins and its circulating supply is 126,823,098 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

